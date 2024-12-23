Devin Booker's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns
Both the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns have been incredibly inconsistent teams this season. In the case of the Nuggets, they've had Nikola Jokic available in most of their unexpected defeats. For the Suns, they've been suffering numerous losing streaks due to the injuries.
The Nuggets currently have a record of 15-11, with their latest win coming in overtime against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns currently have a record of 14-13 and are on a two-game losing streak. In terms of desperation, the Suns should be more desperate, but they're going to miss a huge star.
The Phoenix Suns listed Devin Booker as out against the Denver Nuggets due to left groin soreness.
Booker has played in every single game for the Phoenix Suns this season, except the most recent one against the Detroit Pistons. Through 26 games, Booker has averaged 25.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 44/35/90 shooting from the field. Despite Booker's averages, the Suns have lost five out of their last seven games. The team will need a major effort from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal against the Nuggets tonight.
Denver has struggled to gain any real momentum recently, and a win against the struggling Suns could truly help. The two teams will face each other again on Christmas Day in a rematch of tonight's game as well.
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
