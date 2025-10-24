Draymond Green Reacts to Aaron Gordon’s Stunning 50-Point Game
The biggest story of the night for the Denver Nuggets' season opener vs. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, despite the disheartening results of a brutal overtime loss, was the dominant performance of Aaron Gordon amid posting a career-high 50 points paired with a staggering 10 three pointers.
A major statement to begin the season with, Gordon had a masterclass outing in the Bay––rocketing past his previous career-best of 41 points and showed an array of offensive versatility in the process, even if the end of the night didn't pan out how anyone in Denver wanted.
Draymond Green Had High Praise for Nuggets' Aaron Gordon
Gordon, of course, caught his fair share of praise following his night to remember, and one of those hands handing the Nuggets forward his flowers was Warriors big man Draymond Green, who's managed to see the evolution of Gordon and his game in front of his eyes for years.
“He’s improved a ton. I've known AG for a long time now," Green said post-game. "I used to have Grind Week. I used to do Grind Week in Oakland. He was young, he used to come every year. Just watching and proving, and proving. He got to Denver and he was the missing piece to a championship. When they got him it kind of solidified all of their lineups."
"To his credit he’s continued to work and he’s continued to get better, and better, and better. Like you said, 50 points tonight, 10 for 11 from three. They weren't just like spot up threes either. He had a couple of them off the dribble, a couple of them like people pinning in for him. They were all different threes and he was knocking them down. I’m not sure if he shot 40 percent last year but he was shooting the best for them for quite a while in the season."
Above anything that Green has seen though, is Gordon's ability to remain consistent in his development. Since arriving in Denver, Gordon has taken noticeable steps forward as a standout scorer, defender, and someone who's able to bring the ball up the floor.
For a similarly versatile player like Green, he knows better than anyone how Gordon, the Swiss Army knife of a forward, impacts the Nuggets' championship-level core.
"So the improvement is consistent. It’s not like it’s out of nowhere, he’s consistently gotten better, and better, and better. You got to tip your hat to him. He was amazing tonight. He’s been that steady force, obviously Joker is who he is, obviously Jamal [Murray] is who he is. But he’s been that steady force outside of those two guys for this group."
"That’s the reason they are champions and continue to be one of the better teams in this league.”
A undoubtedly stellar start to the year individually for Gordon, but with the Nuggets kicking things off 0-1, it still leaves him and this roster much room to grow moving forward.
Denver's next meeting against the Warriors doesn't sit too far away either, as their NBA Cup battle sits on the horizon for later in November that'll come with a bit higher stakes than their season opener provided.
It's probably wishful thinking to anticipate another 50-ball from Gordon to be on the way, but no matter how he impacts the game, scorer or not, he's bound to make a noticeable impact on the floor one way or another.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Opens Up on Heartbreaking Loss vs. Warriors
- 3 Takeaways From Nuggets' Season Opener Loss vs. Warriors
- David Adelman Explains How Warriors Stars Will Challenge Nikola Jokic
- Cam Johnson Reveals How Nuggets Can Find Success This Season
- Jonas Valanciunas Could Become the X-Factor for the Nuggets This Season