Dwight Howard Reacts to Idea of NBA Comeback to Defend Nikola Jokic
Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the best players in basketball with the Orlando Magic, Howard made eight All-Star teams in his prime before winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers as a role player in 2020.
Having played professionally in Taiwan since his final NBA season, Howard has not been very vocal about eyeing a comeback to the league, as he seems content with where his basketball career is at.
During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Howard joined the show with former NBA guard and Golden State Warriors champion Nick Young.
When Howard was asked if he wants to make an NBA comeback, Young jumped in and said a team should sign him to defend Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
“I think people should pick you up just for that Joker matchup,” Young said.
Howard immediately shut down this idea, saying, “So I can just play one game? F—k out of here, man. So I can play four games out of the whole season?”
Howard had some success against Jokic in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, but that was four years ago. Not only has Jokic become a three-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP since then, but Howard is now 38 years old.
Shutting down Young’s idea, Howard will not be attempting an NBA comeback to defend Jokic.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List