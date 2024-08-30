Inside The Nuggets

Dwight Howard Reacts to Idea of NBA Comeback to Defend Nikola Jokic

This former Golden State Warriors champion believes NBA teams should sign Dwight Howard to defend Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Joey Linn

Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the best players in basketball with the Orlando Magic, Howard made eight All-Star teams in his prime before winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers as a role player in 2020.

Having played professionally in Taiwan since his final NBA season, Howard has not been very vocal about eyeing a comeback to the league, as he seems content with where his basketball career is at.

During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Howard joined the show with former NBA guard and Golden State Warriors champion Nick Young.

When Howard was asked if he wants to make an NBA comeback, Young jumped in and said a team should sign him to defend Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

“I think people should pick you up just for that Joker matchup,” Young said.

Howard immediately shut down this idea, saying, “So I can just play one game? F—k out of here, man. So I can play four games out of the whole season?”

Howard had some success against Jokic in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, but that was four years ago. Not only has Jokic become a three-time MVP and one-time Finals MVP since then, but Howard is now 38 years old.

Shutting down Young’s idea, Howard will not be attempting an NBA comeback to defend Jokic.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News