ESPN Makes Big Nikola Jokic Announcement

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is one of the best athletes in the world

May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves, toppic during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is still just 29 years old, but he is already one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. With six All-Star appearances, six All-NBA selections, three NBA MVP awards, and a Finals MVP award, Jokic’s collection of accolades is incredible.

Undeniably one of the most accomplished NBA players ever, Jokic is also simply one of the most accomplished athletes in recent history. Counting down their top-100 athletes since 2000, ESPN named Jokic 28th on this very exclusive list. 

The Denver Nuggets shared this announcement from ESPN with a graphic that included Jokic and some of his trophies: 

This is a very well-deserved honor for Jokic, because as previously mentioned, there is very little in the NBA he has not accomplished. Also looking to be right in the middle of his prime, Jokic has won three of the last four league MVP awards, finishing second in 2023, which was the year he won Finals MVP. 

The Nuggets drafted Jokic 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, as nobody could’ve seen him becoming an all-time great. Now a three-time MVP, Jokic is the type of player that other teams in the Western Conference are specifically crafting their roster in order to take down.

The Nuggets have done well to put winning pieces around Jokic, and will look to continue doing so.

