Ex-Celtics, Nuggets Guard's Message to Pacers Coach After Win vs Knicks
The Indiana Pacers shocked the NBA, making their first Finals appearance since 2000, when Larry Bird was their head coach. The Pacers took down the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games, an exact repeat of what happened in 2000.
Heading into the postseason, nobody expected the Pacers to get to this point, but led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, forward Pascal Siakam, and a great supporting cast, they got it done.
Of course, the Pacers have a long road ahead of them against the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, but they certainly made a statement against New York.
Of course, Indiana's studs took over the series, but head coach Rick Carlisle was quietly the star of the show. Former Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas sent a message to Pacers' Rick Carlisle after their win over the Knicks.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "Gotta give a big S/o to Coach Rick Carlisle. Out coached every coach they played so far. Got Them boys hoopin"
The last time Rick Carlisle made a trip to the NBA Finals, it was with Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, where they took down the Miami Heat's LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Erik Spoelstra.
Carlisle and the Pacers will have their hands full against Mark Daigneault and the Thunder starting with Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, but if they play like they did in their series win over the Knicks, they certainly have a chance.