Ex-Lakers Champion's Bold Statement on Stopping Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is arguably the most unstoppable player in the NBA. Whether it's an elite defender like Anthony Davis or any other big man in the league, no one seems to have an answer to prevent Jokic from getting his numbers.
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Dwight Howard believes he may have the answer on how to slow down the three-time MVP.
During an episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Howard revealed how he'd stop Jokic if he were still in his prime.
"If he played in the era that we grew up in and we started in, then I'm gonna be on him from the time he get in the game to the end of the game," Howard said. "Every play, I'm going to the glass, every rim run I'm going to try to get to the front of the rim."
Howard's main goal to stop Jokic would be to tire him out as much as humanly possible. In his eyes, it starts from putting pressure on Jokic from the offensive end first.
"I'm putting as much as I can on him on the offensive end so he won't just have free rein to do what he want when he get the ball. So now, my goal is to tire him out, make him use as much force as he can to stop me," Howard said. "And he's going to have a tough time dealing with me in my prime."
While it may sound farfetched to hear Howard sound so confident, he actually had good success at stopping Jokic during the 2020 Western Conference Finals. Not only that, but Howard was an absolute monster defensively during his prime, winning the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award three times and being listed on the NBA's All-Defensive First Team four times.
In all honesty, if there was one person who would be capable of stopping a modern-day Nikola Jokic, it could be Dwight Howard in his prime.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers