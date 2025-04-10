Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Lakers, Nuggets Guard Reacts to Michael Malone Firing

Former Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reacts to Michael Malone firing

Liam Willerup

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 NBA season has been full of surprises, as fans have often found themselves questioning reporters like ESPN's Shams Charania if he was hacked or the news was real. Much like the Luka Doncic trade, fans around the NBA were in disbelief on Tuesday when the Denver Nuggets made a shocking announcement.

Despite leading the team to an NBA Finals victory in 2023, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was fired this past Tuesday alongside general manager Calvin Booth. A move that was similar to the Memphis Grizzlies terminating Taylor Jenkins just a few weeks prior, former Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spoke out about the move.

Nuggets guard
Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Shocking …Very surprising,” Caldwell-Pope shared according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Especially for me, I didn’t think it would happen. But there’s been a lot going on over there. Who knows

Caldwell-Pope, who's now with the Orlando Magic, spent two seasons with the Nuggets and helped them to an NBA Finals under Malone. Due to Caldwell-Pope's production in Malone's system, he earned himself a three-year, $66 million contract.

Even though Caldwell-Pope isn't in Denver anymore, it's clear through his statement that he had a lot of respect for Malone.

Since Caldwell-Pope's departure from Denver, Christian Braun has taken a big jump in development and recently led the team with 25 points in their win over the Sacramento Kings.

Related Articles

New Nuggets Coach Addresses How Team Will Change After Major Firing

Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Nuggets Firing Michael Malone

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Kings

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News