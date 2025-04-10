Ex-Lakers, Nuggets Guard Reacts to Michael Malone Firing
The 2024-25 NBA season has been full of surprises, as fans have often found themselves questioning reporters like ESPN's Shams Charania if he was hacked or the news was real. Much like the Luka Doncic trade, fans around the NBA were in disbelief on Tuesday when the Denver Nuggets made a shocking announcement.
Despite leading the team to an NBA Finals victory in 2023, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was fired this past Tuesday alongside general manager Calvin Booth. A move that was similar to the Memphis Grizzlies terminating Taylor Jenkins just a few weeks prior, former Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spoke out about the move.
"Shocking …Very surprising,” Caldwell-Pope shared according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Especially for me, I didn’t think it would happen. But there’s been a lot going on over there. Who knows
Caldwell-Pope, who's now with the Orlando Magic, spent two seasons with the Nuggets and helped them to an NBA Finals under Malone. Due to Caldwell-Pope's production in Malone's system, he earned himself a three-year, $66 million contract.
Even though Caldwell-Pope isn't in Denver anymore, it's clear through his statement that he had a lot of respect for Malone.
Since Caldwell-Pope's departure from Denver, Christian Braun has taken a big jump in development and recently led the team with 25 points in their win over the Sacramento Kings.
Related Articles
New Nuggets Coach Addresses How Team Will Change After Major Firing
Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Nuggets Firing Michael Malone