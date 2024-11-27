Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook recently tallied his NBA-record 200th career triple-double. Westbrook became the all-time leader in this category during the 2020-21 season, and has been extending his lead ever since.
Also the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles off the bench (five), Westbrook recorded his 200th in a game he did not start. In addition to this historic record, Westbrook has several other accolades that make him one of the most accomplished players ever at his position.
In 17 NBA seasons, Westbrook has nine All-Star appearances, nine All-NBA selections, three assist titles, two scoring titles, two All-Star Game MVP awards, one league MVP award, and several other impressive achievements.
While Steph Curry and Magic Johnson are widely considered the two greatest point guards in NBA history, the list becomes very debatable after that. According to former NBA guard Patrick Beverley, who played with Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets veteran should be right near the top of that list.
“You have to put him up there as the greatest point guard to ever play the game,” Beverley said.
A 12-year NBA veteran, Beverley explained how Westbrook’s combination of statistics and individual achievements are unmatched at his position. Ninth all-time in assists, Westbrook is also 23rd all-time in scoring.
Not done rewriting the record books, Westbrook is still playing at a high level in Denver.
