Ex-Nuggets Coach Blasts Team After Bad Wizards Loss
Saturday was a historical night for Nikola Jokic in the Denver Nuggets' game against the Washington Wizards. He finished with an unreal stat line of 56 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. The downside? The Wizards ended their 16-game losing streak with a 122-113 win over the Nuggets.
The loss makes it consecutive defeats for Denver as they now hold an 11-10 record which won't cut it in an extremely competitive Western Conference. The Nuggets were without Jamal Murray, as Russell Westbrook filled in with seven points, ten rebounds, and 12 assists. As a result of the disappointing outcome, a former Nuggets head coach spoke out again on the team's performance.
Former Denver head coach George Karl took to X to say, "The Nuggets are washed. (And are still about to have the 4x MVP because he’s so obviously dominant.)"
This was just one of the several posts Karl had on the night talking about the Nuggets and Jokic, as he's been particularly active this season speaking out against his former team.
Karl goes on to question if it is even possible for Jokic to win the MVP award if the Nuggets are unable to make the playoffs. In the history of the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the only player to ever do so in 1976.
The loss on Saturday puts the Nuggets as the 9th seed in the Western Conference with only a game separating them and the 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs. Denver is back in action Sunday as they face the Hawks in Atlanta.
