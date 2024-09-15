Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Nuggets Coach Calls Out Organization With Strong Nikola Jokic Statement

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl wants Nikola Jokic to get more help

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Los Angeles Lakers during 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Los Angeles Lakers during 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has ascended to all-time great status in recent years. Winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, Jokic also added a Finals MVP in 2023 when he led the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history.

Denver has lost some key pieces since that 2023 run, most notably Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While they are still firmly in the top-tier of elite Western Conference teams, some believe Denver needs to upgrade their roster around Jokic.

One critic who holds this belief is former Nuggets head coach George Karl. In a recent post on X, Karl urged the Nuggets to put better pieces around Jokic.

Via Karl: “When a team has the fortune of landing a generational player, like Curry or Jokic, it should do all it can to capitalize on that player’s greatness - and win as many championships as possible. The Warriors did with Curry. Will the Nuggets with Jokic? It’s shaky right now.”

It feels a bit premature to sound this alarm, because while the Nuggets were second round exits last season, they lost a tough Game 7 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Had Denver held on to win that game, it’s very possible they end up back in the NBA Finals.

That said, there is some reason for concern that Denver’s inability to replace Caldwell-Pope’s skillset this offseason will become a real issue. An elite three-point shooter and high-level defender, Caldwell-Pope was an invaluable piece to Denver’s starting lineup in his two seasons there.

