Ex-Nuggets Coach Makes Bold Russell Westbrook Statement
Riding a three-game win streak, the Denver Nuggets have moved to 19-13 on the season and sit in fourth place in an ultra-competitive Western Conference. The Nuggets have been carried by superstar center Nikola Jokic, averaging 30.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game on his way to a potential fourth MVP in five seasons.
Denver has struggled to find help around their future Hall of Famer at times, but some quiet heroes have stepped up recently to elevate the Nuggets back into title contention.
One of the most significant difference-makers in Denver has been Russell Westbrook. The Nuggets signed Westbrook in free agency this offseason, mostly expecting the former NBA MVP to be a viable backup point guard to Jamal Murray.
Fortunately for the Nuggets, Westbrook has been incredible in Denver, becoming a top contributor. The Nuggets are 9-2 when Westbrook is in the starting lineup, and the 36-year-old point guard is averaging 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game as a starter.
Former Nuggets head coach George Karl, who coached in Denver for nine seasons, gave his opinion on Westbrook and his starting job.
Via George Karl: "Nuggets may need to start Russ the rest of this season."
Westbrook originally earned a starting spot whenever Jamal Murray went down with injury, but has since started alongside Murray with Aaron Gordon sidelined and the new lineup has proven effective.
Karl certainly brings up a great question moving forward about what the lineup will look like when healthy, as head coach Michael Malone might have to think about starting Westbrook full-time.
