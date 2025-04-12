Ex-Nuggets Coach Reacts to Negative Russell Westbrook Reports
The Denver Nuggets parted ways with head coach Michael Malone last week, causing many conversations around the organization about their interesting future. David Adelman has taken over as interim head coach, but his first game calling the shots caused some controversy.
For his first game as interim head coach, Adelman led the Nuggets to a win over the Sacramento Kings, but played veteran point guard Russell Westbrook only 17 minutes, his lowest mark since early December.
Westbrook's limited opportunity with Adelman taking charge made his future with the organization "uncertain," per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Tony Jones.
Westbrook is consistently disrespected, despite being one of the best point guards in NBA history. As a 36-year-old point guard, Westbrook took just $3.3 million to sign with the Nuggets last offseason, and is criticized as if he is a $40 million star who is underperforming.
Former Nuggets head coach George Karl took to social media to react to all of the criticism Westbrook is receiving and the report that his future may be uncertain.
Via George Karl: "Don’t give up on Russ yet!
When he’s used in the right way, he still brings a strong veteran presence and his crazy, positive energy"
Westbrook is averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season, but if he declines his player option for next season, he will hit unrestricted free agency in the summer.
After the Nuggets parted ways with coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, Westbrook's future with the team is certainly up in the air, but the future Hall of Famer has proven he can still be valuable.