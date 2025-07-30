Ex-Nuggets Guard's Reaction To Kendrick Perkins' Controversial List
Kendrick Perkins carved out a solid career for himself in the NBA, playing 14 seasons in the league and winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Mainly playing with the Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder in his career, Perkins has since transitioned to a career in media, making regular appearances on ESPN's studio and in-game coverage.
While Perkins does try to bring perspective as a former player, perhaps where he stands out the most is in making controversial and hot takes. After Chris Paul made headlines for his return to the Los Angeles Clippers, Perkins decided to share a take on where he stands on the all-time rankings, a take that didn't sit well with ex-Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers.
Perkins listed several point guards over Paul in his all-time rankings, including Russell Westbrook, Jason Kidd, and Bob Cousy. Seeing this, Rivers responded in a rather candid reaction. "This can’t be real…. Foh," Rivers shared to his X account.
Although Paul lacks accomplishments such as an MVP award or an NBA Finals ring, he boasts 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive selections, and ranks second on the NBA's all-time assists list. With a list of accolades like that, saying there are 10 point guards better than him is rather bold.
If Paul is able to win an NBA title before his career wraps up, he'll definitely get a boost to his resume that should elevate him higher on all-time lists, in the eyes of people like Perkins. With the Clippers expected to contend for a title next season, he'll have his chance as early as 2026.
