Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Nuggets, Knicks Guard Signs Deal with Major EuroLeague Club

Former Denver Nuggets shooting guard Evan Fournier signed a three-year contract extension with Greek club Olympiacos B.C.

Matt Guzman

Feb 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) controls the ball under pressure from New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) and guard Kemba Walker (8) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) controls the ball under pressure from New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) and guard Kemba Walker (8) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Playing in the NBA is a dream for basketball players around the world, but that doesn't mean you can't have success playing in other leagues around the world. Countless players have had long NBA careers and then decided to take their talents overseas to experience a different style of basketball.

That was the case for former Denver Nuggets shooting guard Evan Fournier. Now, it looks as though Fournier will be staying in Greece a little longer.

After an impressive showing during the 2024 Summer Olympics with Les Bleus in Paris, the 32-year-old inked an overseas contract with Olympiacos B.C. to continue his professional basketball career.

His lone season was enough to earn him a three-year contract extension, announced by the club Saturday afternoon. "Olympiacos welcomed me like family," Fournier said following the news. "This isn’t a new chapter. It’s the continuation of something strong."

Prior to signing in Greece, Fournier split time with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons for the 2023-24 season, but only logged 32 combined games while averaging 6.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. His last NBA game took place on April 14, 2024, in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Last year, Fournier averaged 16.1 points and 2.8 assists; his best performance was a 31-point outing in the EuroLeague Semifinal against AS Monaco. The shooting guard also received All-EuroLeague Second Team honors.

By the time his extension is up, Fournier will be 35. Unless he receives a stronger offer from the NBA before then — which wouldn't instantly facilitate a return — the shooting guard is likely to retire overseas. But that prospect is a positive for him.

"Couldn’t be happier to be part of this ... club for 3 more seasons," he said.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokić Trails Steph Curry on Lucrative NBA List

NBA Exec Shares Wild Michael Porter Jr. Proclamation After Trade

Ex-Lakers, Clippers Forwards Want Boxing Match Against Jokić's Brothers

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News