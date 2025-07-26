Ex-Nuggets, Knicks Guard Signs Deal with Major EuroLeague Club
Playing in the NBA is a dream for basketball players around the world, but that doesn't mean you can't have success playing in other leagues around the world. Countless players have had long NBA careers and then decided to take their talents overseas to experience a different style of basketball.
That was the case for former Denver Nuggets shooting guard Evan Fournier. Now, it looks as though Fournier will be staying in Greece a little longer.
After an impressive showing during the 2024 Summer Olympics with Les Bleus in Paris, the 32-year-old inked an overseas contract with Olympiacos B.C. to continue his professional basketball career.
His lone season was enough to earn him a three-year contract extension, announced by the club Saturday afternoon. "Olympiacos welcomed me like family," Fournier said following the news. "This isn’t a new chapter. It’s the continuation of something strong."
Prior to signing in Greece, Fournier split time with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons for the 2023-24 season, but only logged 32 combined games while averaging 6.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. His last NBA game took place on April 14, 2024, in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Last year, Fournier averaged 16.1 points and 2.8 assists; his best performance was a 31-point outing in the EuroLeague Semifinal against AS Monaco. The shooting guard also received All-EuroLeague Second Team honors.
By the time his extension is up, Fournier will be 35. Unless he receives a stronger offer from the NBA before then — which wouldn't instantly facilitate a return — the shooting guard is likely to retire overseas. But that prospect is a positive for him.
"Couldn’t be happier to be part of this ... club for 3 more seasons," he said.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokić Trails Steph Curry on Lucrative NBA List
NBA Exec Shares Wild Michael Porter Jr. Proclamation After Trade
Ex-Lakers, Clippers Forwards Want Boxing Match Against Jokić's Brothers