Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Nuggets, Lakers Guard's Message to NBA Finals Star T.J. McConnell

Two-time NBA All-Star and ex-Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas has loved what he's seen from T.J. McConnell

Austin Veazey

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts at the end of the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) reacts at the end of the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA Finals are headed to a Game 7 for the first time in nearly a decade, as the Indiana Pacers blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indy to tie the series. As the series shifts back to OKC one final time, there has been a surprise breakout star from the NBA Finals.

T.J. McConnell has been lightning in a bottle for the Pacers, playing the game in a way no one else in the NBA would dare. At a listed 6'1", he does a great job of keeping plays alive with his dribble, taking seven-foot jumpshots, and has a knack for creating turnovers on inbounds. For the series, he's averaging 11.3 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 2.3 SPG in just 19 minutes per game off the bench.

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

McConnell has garnered a lot of love for his play in this series, especially as Tyrese Haliburton has been dealing with a calf strain. That included a shoutout from former Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas.

"So dope!! TJ one of my favorite players in the league for sureeeeee," Thomas posted on X/Twitter.

McConnell had a postgame interview on NBA TV after the decisive victory, where his father ended up coming on set to talk about the game. It's a cool moment, where his father first talks about how he was disappointed in TJ for missing two free throws, but still thought he played an excellent game.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.

Related Articles

Russell Westbrook Sends Two-Word Message Amid Contract Reports

Russell Westbrook's Reported Massive Contract Offer Refuted by Team

Denver Nuggets Make Major Front Office Release

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News