Ex-Nuggets, Lakers Guard's Message to NBA Finals Star T.J. McConnell
The NBA Finals are headed to a Game 7 for the first time in nearly a decade, as the Indiana Pacers blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indy to tie the series. As the series shifts back to OKC one final time, there has been a surprise breakout star from the NBA Finals.
T.J. McConnell has been lightning in a bottle for the Pacers, playing the game in a way no one else in the NBA would dare. At a listed 6'1", he does a great job of keeping plays alive with his dribble, taking seven-foot jumpshots, and has a knack for creating turnovers on inbounds. For the series, he's averaging 11.3 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 2.3 SPG in just 19 minutes per game off the bench.
McConnell has garnered a lot of love for his play in this series, especially as Tyrese Haliburton has been dealing with a calf strain. That included a shoutout from former Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas.
"So dope!! TJ one of my favorite players in the league for sureeeeee," Thomas posted on X/Twitter.
McConnell had a postgame interview on NBA TV after the decisive victory, where his father ended up coming on set to talk about the game. It's a cool moment, where his father first talks about how he was disappointed in TJ for missing two free throws, but still thought he played an excellent game.
Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.
