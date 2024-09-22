Ex-Nuggets NBA Champion Posts Two-Word Message After Injury News
The Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA championship behind a historic performance from Nikola Jokic, but the star center was not alone. Denver’s entire starting lineup had big moments in that postseason run, as did several bench players.
One of the biggest pieces to Denver’s success in the 2023 playoffs was versatile guard Bruce Brown. Averaging 12.0 points in 20 appearances during that postseason, Brown was a high-level role player for Denver.
Signing a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers after that championship run, Brown was then dealt to the Toronto Raptors. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Toronto announced that Brown underwent knee surgery that will sideline him for at least three weeks.
This is disappointing news for Brown, but the NBA champion shared a positive message on his Instagram story.
“Back soon,” Brown wrote.
Brown is expected to be traded at some point this season. The Raptors are rebuilding, and Brown could be a solid trade acquisition for a contending team. Toronto picked up Brown’s $23M team option, so he will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
This surgery for Brown likely removes any possibility of an offseason trade, but it does not sound like something that will cost him too much time. NBA training camps are beginning around the league in the next week.
