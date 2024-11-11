Ex-Nuggets Player Sends Passionate Message to Victor Wembanyama
Even before he entered the league, the hype around French big Victor Wembanyama was through the roof. Now standing at 7-foot-4, he has a skillset the NBA has never seen for someone his size. While his skillset allows him to play inside and outside, a former Nuggets player isn't so fond of how he's started the 2024-25 campaign.
On a recent episode of his podcast, Off Guard, Austin Rivers criticized Wembanyama for his surplus of three-point attempts and challenged the French big to use his size in the paint instead.
"I don't mind him shooting a three," Rivers said. "I mind him being that's his identity. He's on that three-point arc, just on the perimeter, he floats around there too much... I just know he's around the perimeter too f***ing much. I don't like it. It drives me f***ing insane bro. This guy should live at the basket. I'm talking about just be down there, tip-ins, this guy should have 7 tip-ins a game."
Through ten games this season, Wembanyama has increased his three-point attempts from 5.5 per game last year to 7.1 per game this season. Diving deeper into the numbers, 77.1% of his shot attempts are from outside of three feet and within. Comparing that to Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Jokic is shooting 70.8% of his shots from outside of three feet and within. However, 42.2% of his shot attempts come from three to ten feet, while the split is just 11.8% for Wembanyama.
Wembanyama is currently averaging a lower field goal percentage to start this season than his rookie season on fewer attempts. While there's a chance Wembayama will be able to increase his efficiency after a rocky start, perhaps a change in style can see him take the step many were expecting from him this season.
