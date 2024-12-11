Former 3x NBA All-Star's Ridiculous Nikola Jokic Statement Goes Viral
After winning three of the last four NBA MVPs and finishing second in voting the lone year he didn't win, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is somehow putting up the best statistical season of his career right now.
Jokic is averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with insane 56.1/50.0/80.8 shooting splits. Jokic is in the top two in the NBA in each of the points, rebounds, and assists per game categories, possibly putting together the best statistical season the league has ever seen.
Despite his absurd stats, the Nuggets are sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 12-10 record. Many would think the Nuggets are thriving with Jokic playing at such a high level, but his weakened supporting cast is bringing the team down.
Former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas took to the Gil's Arena podcast to share his wild take on Jokic.
"Everyone on a bad team can put up real good numbers," Arenas said. "But before, in the last 30-something years, you didn't reward individual play. We see it every year. There's always some player that is on a bad team that's putting up 'empty stats.' They don't want to call these empty stats when they're losing? It just makes no sense."
This clip has racked up over 700,000 views across various accounts reposting it, and most fans agree how ridiculous Arena's take is. Jokic is a three-time MVP and 2023 NBA champion. His historic season should not be dumbed down to being called "empty stats," when he is the only reason the Nuggets even have a winning record right now.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player