Former Celtics Player Signs With Minnesota Timberwolves
PJ Dozier was once a main rotation player for the Denver Nuggets from 2019-2022. After some brief time out of the NBA as a member of the KK Partizan, Dozier has found a new home with a competing Western Conference contender.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that free agent PJ Dozier has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The details of the contract have not yet been revealed. It's worth noting that former Denver Nuggets GM Tim Connelly worked with Dozier in the past, and is now reunited with the forward.
Dozier's career is a fascinating one from the standpoint that he's had a short career before playing abroad, but he played on some very competitive teams. He was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018 season, a member of the Boston Celtics during the 2019 season, a member of the Denver Nuggets from 2019-2022, and then a member of the Sacramento Kings during the 2023 season.
As a member of the Nuggets, PJ Dozier had his best years. During the 2020-21 NBA season, Dozier averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 42/32/64 shooting from the field. It was the best scoring year of Dozier's six-year NBA career, and the most minutes he's ever played in a season.
At only 27 years old, one should expect Dozier to go back and forth between the main roster and the G League for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
