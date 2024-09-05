Former Denver Nuggets Coach Sends Heartfelt Message to NBA Legend
The Denver Nuggets never won an NBA Championship with Carmelo Anthony, but they sure had some great years of very entertaining basketball. And now, Carmelo's former coach is ready to bury the hatchet.
Anthony was drafted with the third overall pick in the famous 2003 NBA Draft behind LeBron James and Darko Milicic. Every year outside of his rookie year were coached by former Seattle Supersonics coach George Karl.
Karl for nine seasons from 2004 to 2013, including nearly all of Anthony's tenure in Denver. Together, the duo put together a 299-185 record in six and a half seasons. Anthony's departure from Denver was not a great one, which had both sides feeling a certain type of way.
On Twitter today, George Karl said he was ready to leave the beef the two sides had behind and appreciate what he's been able to do.
"In a time of division, where coming together truly matters, I’m done feuding with Carmelo Anthony," said former Nuggets coach George Karl. "I have tremendous respect for Melo. We don’t know each other now but I hear he’s kicking butt and using his influence for positive impact. It’s all love now from here out. "
Carmelo Anthony played seven and a half seasons in Denver with the Nuggets, averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
At the end of the day, it's good to see both sides put their beef aside and appreciate one another for the good years they've had together on top of the good they've done in their communities since.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List