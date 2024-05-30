Inside The Nuggets

Former Lakers Player Reacts to Latest JJ Redick Rumors

This NBA legend spoke on JJ Redick potentially becoming the Los Angeles Lakers head coach

Joey Linn

Dec 7, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward JJ Redick (17) reacts after his three pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Several recent reports have indicated that JJ Redick is the frontrunner to become the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach. During a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony said the following on Redick potentially getting this job:

“In this particular situation, JJ has been away from the game. So he’s able to gather this information and study the game and watch the game and talk to coaches and talk to GMs and go sit in in these training camps and understand the formulas of everybody. It’s almost the Steve Kerr path... I know the mind of [LeBron James], and if you got a mind on the intellectual standard, we gonna get along. But the minute that you start thinking that you know more than me, we got a problem. I ain’t gonna say nothing to you, but I’m gonna let you shoot yourself in the foot. So to me, I think - JJ, I f--k with it because I think JJ has an opportunity. It’s just about what opportunity that he has. Because we need new culture, we need new energy in those seats.”

Anthony played for the Lakers, but is most known for his time with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Close friends with LeBron James, Anthony seems to believe the Lakers star would like Redick to be the team's next head coach.

Joey Linn

