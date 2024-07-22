Inside The Nuggets

Former Lakers Star Sends Message on Russell Westbrook Joining Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will sign Russell Westbrook in NBA free agency

Joey Linn

Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates the victory against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates the victory against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has been waived by the Utah Jazz following a trade from the LA Clippers. Once he clears waivers, Westbrook will sign with the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook projects to be a great fit in Denver, as the 2017 league MVP should improve their backcourt defense and transition play while relieving both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of some ball handling duties. Jokic was one of Denver's players who co-signed the Westbrook move, as the three-time MVP is a big fan of Westbrook.

One former NBA star who is sold on Westbrook's fit in Denver is Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom, who believes the Nuggets will get better after this free agency signing:

Still a Lakers fan after spending seven seasons with them, Odom knows there is a big gap between the Lakers and Nuggets. This has been especially evident in their head to head matchups, as Denver has eliminated the Lakers in each of the last two postseasons, losing just one game in the process.

Westbrook spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers, playing 219 regular season games for one of his hometown teams. A native of Los Angeles, Westbrook played his college basketball at UCLA before beginning his historic NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News