Former Lakers Star Sends Message on Russell Westbrook Joining Nuggets
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has been waived by the Utah Jazz following a trade from the LA Clippers. Once he clears waivers, Westbrook will sign with the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
Westbrook projects to be a great fit in Denver, as the 2017 league MVP should improve their backcourt defense and transition play while relieving both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of some ball handling duties. Jokic was one of Denver's players who co-signed the Westbrook move, as the three-time MVP is a big fan of Westbrook.
One former NBA star who is sold on Westbrook's fit in Denver is Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom, who believes the Nuggets will get better after this free agency signing:
Still a Lakers fan after spending seven seasons with them, Odom knows there is a big gap between the Lakers and Nuggets. This has been especially evident in their head to head matchups, as Denver has eliminated the Lakers in each of the last two postseasons, losing just one game in the process.
Westbrook spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers, playing 219 regular season games for one of his hometown teams. A native of Los Angeles, Westbrook played his college basketball at UCLA before beginning his historic NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement