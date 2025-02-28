Inside The Nuggets

Former Denver Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousins made a bold statement on LeBron James

Caleb Sisk

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) grabs rebound against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) grabs rebound against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
There have been many players to put the NBA on the map, with LeBron James being the most influential player in recent times. The 40-year-old forward has been dominant since entering the league out of high school and has been a consistent top player, but is he still a top 10 player now?

Many will have their share of opinions on this topic, including former Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins who would go on to express why he believes James is a top-10 player in the league.

“Absolutely and I think everybody would agree as well. He’s playing elite-level basketball,” Cousins said on the RunItBack show on FanDuelTV. “It doesn’t look like he’s missed a step, and if he’s now allowed to be in this role-elite playing, you know this energy role that we saw during the Olympics, this could add 4-5 more years to his career,” Cousins said.

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The former All-Star center explained more in detail why he believed the talented Lakers star could continue longer.

“It’s well noted, the way he takes care of his body, the amount of work that goes into it. A million dollars plus just in the maintenance in his body, absolutely he could play 4-5 more years.

James is currently averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.7 assists while shooting 52/40/77 from the field. These statistics confirm that he is one of the better all-around players in the league despite playing at the age of 40. It’s easy to point out the decline of players when they are older, however with James it’s much more difficult.

Caleb Sisk
