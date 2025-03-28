Former NBA Star's Cryptic Reaction to Shocking Taylor Jenkins Firing
On Friday morning, the Memphis Grizzlies shocked the NBA world when they fired their longtime coach Taylor Jenkins just nine games before the playoffs.
Jenkins's firing is an unprecedented move. Championship-contending teams do not fire their head coach just weeks before the playoffs. It simply doesn't happen unless there's a much bigger reason beyond performance.
Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas believes something bigger must have been at play to catalyze the firing.
"Something had to happen for them to make that move," Thomas said on social media.
The Memphis Grizzlies currently have a record of 44-29, which is good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference. While they're only 2.5 games away from dropping into the play-in tournament, they're also 1.5 games away from being in the third seed. The team hasn't been performing great since the All-Star break, but they're not dead in the water.
Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman made a public statement on the shocking departure.
"I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons," said Grizzlies President and GM of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman. "This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward."
With only nine games left in the regular season, this decision could have a massive aftershocking effect not only on the Grizzlies, but all the teams in the Western Conference, like the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
