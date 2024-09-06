Former NFL Star Makes Controversial Russell Westbrook Statement
The NFL season opener was on Thursday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson went at it all night, but Mahomes' team came out with the win.
On ESPN's Get Up, NFL analyst and former player Ryan Clark spoke about the game and brought an interesting analogy.
Clark says that Lamar Jackson is like Russell Westbrook and that Patrick Mahomes is like Damian Lillard. The two stars played head-to-head in the 2019 NBA playoffs, where Lillard hit the game-winner over Paul George.
"Lamar Jackson right now is like Russell Westbrook," Clark said. "We watched Russell Westbrook throughout the regular season and even in the playoffs have these great statistical games, have this huge impact on what teams are doing. But you remember when he and Damian Lillard went head to head and it got emotional. He couldn't make a shot. Everything he was trying to aim, every time he was open, he was hitting the back of the iron. It wouldn't go in. And what did Dame Lillard do? Lillard would side step, shot the three, and hit us with the wave. That's the difference right now between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes."
Lamar Jackson has not had a lot of luck against Patrick Mahomes so far in his career, and to compare his current situation to Russell Westbrook's is an interesting one.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List