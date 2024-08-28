Former Nuggets Coach Reacts to Russell Westbrook's Statement on Jersey Drama
Russell Westbrook has not even played a game for the Denver Nuggets, but he's already found himself at the center of drama that he has nothing to do with.
Earlier today, it was reported by Harrison Wind that Russell Westbrook would be wearing number four on the Nuggets due to Christian Braun refusing to give the number zero.
That report was immediately refuted by Westbrook, who claimed that those conversations with Christian Braun never happened.
"CB and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn't want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a 'new' number."
Westbrook's response to sticking up for Braun was one that was met positively not just by NBA fans around the world, but former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl.
"THIS is the exact kind of thing that has always made me a Russell Westbrook fan," Karl said on social media.
Little moments like these go a very long way in the NBA. These are the little moments that make so many in the league call Russell Westbrook their favorite teammate ever. It's why so many players like Paul George or Nikola Jokic are willing to go to bat for him. Hopefully, their belief in Westbrook pays off in another championship for the Denver Nuggets.
