Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets enter their Wednesday night contest both 4-6 in their last 10 games. As the Nuggets anxiously await a return from Nikola Jokic, the Bucks' season essentially ended on Tuesday with the announcement of Damian Lillard's season-ending injury diagnosis.
However, the Bucks would need a catastrophic falloff to drop below the sixth seed and will have to prepare for the 2025 NBA Playoffs without their star guard. On the other hand, there's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has found himself on the injury report as well ahead of Wednesday's contest versus the Nuggets.
Dealing with a left foot sprain, the Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo as out for their road contest in Denver. Giannis hasn't missed a game since February 12th but will join his star teammate Lillard on Wednesday's sidelines as Milwaukee's season takes another hit.
While he's been having a stellar season, Antetokounmpo must appear in six of Milwaukee's final 11 games to hit the 65-game threshold for awards and honors. In the 59 games he's played up to this point, he's averaged 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. The Bucks have Giannis under contract until the 2027-28 season, where he has a player option.
As for the rest of the team, the Bucks will prepare for a 9:00 p.m. EST tip-off in Denver on Wednesday night, looking to avoid consecutive losses to end their road trip.
Related Articles
Breaking: Major Damian Lillard News Before Nuggets Game
DeMarcus Cousins and NBA Players React to Heartbreaking JuJu Watkins News