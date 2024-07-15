Hall of Fame NBA Coach Sends Heartfelt LeBron James, Bronny James Message
George Karl might be known for being one of the biggest Lakers agitators on the internet, but even he can't help but appreciate LeBron James and Bronny James being on the same team together.
A few days ago, LeBron James conducted an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN where he opened up on playing with his son Bronny James - a subject that LeBron clearly gets emotional about.
"Just imagine if you were a kid, you were born into a situation where your dad was super famous, super wealthy and you the kid still had the drive to want to be able to accomplish things for yourself," James said. "I personally don't know if I would've been able to do that if the roles were reversed."
LeBron James then continued his statement, comparing himself to Bronny and how both of their paths to the NBA differed. If anything, LeBron believes Bronny's path to the NBA makes him even more special - as any father should.
"When I was coming up, I had no choice. I literally had no choice," James said. "I had to make it out for me. My mom, my family, my hometown, my city. Bronny has all the choices in the world. If Bronny wants to stop right now or never played basketball or just wanted to be a gamer or wanted to be a chef or wanted to be nothing to whatever, he could have done that. ... People don't understand how hard that is and the commitment for him to be coming out of heart surgery less than a year ago, for him to be able to be in the NBA, the kid, he's special."
Once the quote went viral on the internet, former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl reacted with a heartfelt message.
"Love this! Children of the Game!!," Karl said.
LeBron and Bronny James are in uncharted territory. It remains to be seen how having a father and son on the same team works out, but they'll have the support of George Karl as they navigate the waters.