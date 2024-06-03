Inside The Nuggets

Hall of Fame NBA Star Makes Massive Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Statement

This NBA legend spoke on the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers star centers

Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) glances at Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a break in action in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is widely considered the best player in basketball, but there was a time not too long ago when many debated who was better between he and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. That is not much of a conversation anymore, and many feel it should not have ever been one, but there is still a high level of interest whenever those two stars face off.

During a recent appearance on Mark Jackson's podcast, Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing shared his honest thoughts on Jokic and Embiid, saying the following:

"I love both of them. They’re different but the same. The Joker has an old-man type of game, he’s not very athletic, but he gets the job done. Every time they play, I always look at his stat sheet... He might be 12 for 15, 15 assists, 15 rebounds, all the things he does... Embiid is very similar, he is more athletic, he's more on the perimeter than Joker is, they’re both dominant... I love those two guys. When you talk about centers, I think those two guys right there would be able to play in our era."

This is very high praise from someone like Ewing, because while many NBA legends talk down on the current generation and their perceived ability to play in prior eras, Ewing believes Jokic and Embiid could play in his era.

