Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers
The Denver Nuggets are heading to California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of their regular season series. The Clippers were able to pull out the victory in their last matchup, but the Nuggets will be looking to even the score tonight.
The Nuggets have six players listed on the injury report: Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, Peyton Watson, Alexander Trey, and Vlatko Cancar.
Aaron Gordon is currently listed as questionable as he continues to deal with his right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way G League contract, Peyton Watson is probable with a right adductor strain, Alexander Trey is out on his two-way G League contract, and Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Kevin Porter Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is out as recovers from an injury to his right knee, Norman Powell is questionable with a left hamstring strain, Kevin Porter Jr. is out with a left ankle sprain, Kobe Brown is out with a back injury, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is not with the team as he looks for a new team to join.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player