Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4
After stomping the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3, the Denver Nuggets have to do it once again in Game 4, or else they'll fall into a 3-1 hole. Unfortunately, Denver remains just as injured in Game 4 as they did during Game 3.
The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is questionable due to a left calf strain, Reggie Jackson is questionable with a left calf contusion, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable with a right abdominal contusion, and Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are both listed as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have zero players listed on their injury report. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all listed as available against the Denver Nuggets.
After losing Game 2 against the Timberwolves by 26 points, the Nuggets perfectly bounced back and beat Minnesota in Game 3 by 27 points. One would have to imagine that Game 4 between these two teams will be the most competitive one in the series. However, if these NBA playoffs have shown anything, there's no rhyme or reason between game to game. Much of what happens in games is heavily determined by whoever hits more threes.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 4 at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
