Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in what will be the most important game of the series tonight in Game 5. Fortunately for Denver, their injury report has finally started looking healthier, too.
The Nuggets have two players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar. Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with a left calf strain and Vlatko Cancar is listed as out with left knee surgery. Murray has been listed as questionable for every game this series but has played in every game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson have both been upgraded from questionable to available. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are also both listed as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves started the day without a single injury to report against the Denver Nuggets tonight. However, Mike Conley has unexpectedly been downgraded to questionable due to right Achilles soreness. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all listed as available.
After going down a terrifying 0-2 deficit at home, the Denver Nuggets somehow tied the series 2-2 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver has a chance to take a commanding 3-2 lead in Game 5 at home, in what would very likely make oddsmakers place Denver as the championship favorites again.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets