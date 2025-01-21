Inside The Nuggets

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers have multiple stars listed on the injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) picks up a loose ball in front of center Joel Embiid (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) picks up a loose ball in front of center Joel Embiid (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the regular season.

Many consider Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to be the two best centers in the NBA, while Jokic has fans who claim he is in the top spot, and Embiid is the same. Unfortunately for fans, the showdown between these two big men will not occur today as Embiid is currently listed on the injury report. He has yet to play in Denver since November 8, 2019.

The Denver Nuggets have six players on the injury report: Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon HolmesII, Trey Alexander, and Spencer Jones,

Jamal Murray is currently listed as probable as he deals with left calf tightness.

Peyton Watson is probable with a head contusion, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract as well,

Jamal Murray of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 76ers have eight players listed on their report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Jared McCain, and Guerschon Yabusele.

Joel Embiid is listed as out due to left knee injury management.

Paul George is questionable with left groin soreness.

Joel Embiid and Paul George of the 76ers
Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Andre Drummond is questionable as he recovers from a left toe injury, Kyle Lowry is out with a right hip strain, Caleb Martin is out with a right hip strain as well, KJ Martin is out with a stress reaction in his left foot, Jared McCain is out due to left knee meniscus surgery, and Guerschon Yabusele is questionable due to a right knee contusion.

The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News