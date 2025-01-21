Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the regular season.
Many consider Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to be the two best centers in the NBA, while Jokic has fans who claim he is in the top spot, and Embiid is the same. Unfortunately for fans, the showdown between these two big men will not occur today as Embiid is currently listed on the injury report. He has yet to play in Denver since November 8, 2019.
The Denver Nuggets have six players on the injury report: Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon HolmesII, Trey Alexander, and Spencer Jones,
Jamal Murray is currently listed as probable as he deals with left calf tightness.
Peyton Watson is probable with a head contusion, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract as well,
The 76ers have eight players listed on their report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Jared McCain, and Guerschon Yabusele.
Joel Embiid is listed as out due to left knee injury management.
Paul George is questionable with left groin soreness.
Andre Drummond is questionable as he recovers from a left toe injury, Kyle Lowry is out with a right hip strain, Caleb Martin is out with a right hip strain as well, KJ Martin is out with a stress reaction in his left foot, Jared McCain is out due to left knee meniscus surgery, and Guerschon Yabusele is questionable due to a right knee contusion.
The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player