Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors
The Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors will face off against one another for the second and final time this regular season tonight. The Nuggets were able to hold off the Raptors in their last matchup in an exciting overtime victory of 127-125.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Jamal Murray. Vlatko Cancar is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is listed as probable due to a contusion in his right knee and right calf inflammation, PJ Hall is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is listed as out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Jamal Murray is listed as out due concussion protocols.
The Raptors have six players listed on their injury report: Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, D.J. Carton, Ulrich Chomche, Kelly Olynk, and Immanuel Quickley.
Scottie Barnes is listed as out due to a right orbital fracture, Bruce Brown is listed as out due to a right knee arthroscopic surgical procedure, D.J. Carton is out due to his two-way G League contract, Ulrich Chomche is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Kelly Olynyk is listed as out due to a lumbar strain, and Immanuel Quickley is listed as doubtful due to a right pelvic contusion.
The Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors will take to the court at 10:00 p.m. EST
