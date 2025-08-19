International Coach Compares Nikola Jokic to $185 Million NBA All-Star
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a once-in-a-generation-level big man. His play has transcended the center position not just for himself, but for all of the future big men after him. The way that Steph Curry has influenced a whole generation of guards, Jokic is on the path to doing the same.
One of the first younger All-Stars to be constantly compared to Jokic is Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun. Throughout the majority of Sengun's younger career, he's been called "Baby Jokic."
When Segun's coach, Dorde Sijan, was asked about the comparisons between the two in an interview with Meridian Sport, he explained some of the clear differences.
“Absolutely! Jokic changed the whole game, like Steph Curry. I never worked with Jokic, so Sengun never tried to copy him,” Sijan said. “They call him Baby Jokic for his size, but they’re two different players. Nikola set high standards in everything, and Sengun wants to add his own segments.”
Sijan went on to add that one of the biggest differences between Sengun and Jokic is that the Rockets center is missing a three-point shot.
“I tell him basketball is like a cake, made of slices," Sijan added. "The slice he’s missing is the three-point shot. NBA is all about shot speed, reactions, and reading the game. Jokic may not be fast, but he plays at full reaction speed."
However, make no mistake that Sengun has been working on that three-point shot throughout this offseason.
“This year we focused mostly on three-point shooting, Sijan said. “That shot was forbidden for him before. There’s big pressure on him to shoot more. NBA is modern basketball, they want him to be a five or four who can stretch.”
Nikola Jokic vs Alperen Sengun Matchup
The two big men have faced off 10 times in each other's careers. Through those games, Jokic has won six of them while Sengun has won four. While Sengun has held his own in the matchup, Jokic has ultimately dominated him.
Through 10 games against Sengun, Jokic has averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.1 steals. Meanwhile, Sengun has averaged 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 0.7 steals. In eight out of the ten games, Jokic has had higher point totals and rebounds than Sengun.
It's worth noting, however, that Nikola Jokić is 30 years old, while Alperen Sengün is only 23. There's plenty of time for the Rockets center to develop into a monster.