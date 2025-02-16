Ja Morant Sends Message to NBA Stars to Join Dunk Contest
During NBA All-Star Saturday night, Mac McClung was victorious in his third straight Dunk Contest after defeating Spurs guard Stephon Castle in the finals. McClung became the first player in NBA history to win the Dunk Contest three consecutive years, as some of the league's top stars were in awe.
One of those players was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Morant has made it apparent in the past that he has no desire to participate in the NBA Dunk Contest, however, Saturday’s results have given Morant a reason to consider the contest. He also calls for two star dunkers who have competed against each other in the past to return to the contest: Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon.
“Mac (McClung) might make me decide to dunk," Morant posted. "Zach (LaVine) & AG (Aaron Gordon) wassup."
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine had one of the most intriguing Dunk Contest finals of all time in 2016. LaVine came out on top, which was a controversial decision for many. Gordon would return to the dunk contest in 2020 and fall short to Derrick Jones Jr., going 0-2 in his two Dunk Contest appearances.
Gordon is likely the best dunker to never win the contest, while LaVine on the other hand has won two already. A Dunk Contest that would have McClung, Morant, LaVine, and Gordon would be not only a huge promotion for the NBA, but a huge win for the fans no matter what.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers