Jalen Williams Joins Russell Westbrook, Lakers Legend in NBA History After Pacers-Thunder Game 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from an NBA championship after a 120-109 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder have now won two straight games, taking a 3-2 series lead headed back to Indiana.
Oklahoma City was led by star forward Jalen Williams, who put up an incredible 40 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 14-of-25 shooting from the field. He knocked three of five three-pointers, being a catalyst for the offense and scoring a third of the Thunder's points.
The 24-year-old joined the NBA history books in Game 5, ranking as one of the youngest players in league history to score 40-plus points in a Finals game. The only players younger than him to do so have been Magic Johnson, Rick Barry, Jerry West, and Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook, who did so in 2012 with the Thunder.
Oklahoma City needed every one of Williams' buckets, as the Pacers came back in the second to make the game even more interesting. They even did so without much contribution from star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who put up just four points, seven rebounds, and six assists on 0-of-4 shooting from the field.
The Thunder are now one win away from their first championship in Oklahoma City. The last time this franchise took home the title was in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics. Through relocation, rebranding, and many roster changes, fans of this team are now on the verge of a championship celebration.
Related Articles
Russell Westbrook's Reported Massive Contract Offer Refuted by Team
Denver Nuggets Make Major Front Office Release
New Report on Russell Westbrook's Nuggets Future After Contract Decision