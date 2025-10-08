Jamal Murray Addresses Nuggets' Major Concern After Raptors Game
Despite picking up a 112-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, the Denver Nuggets did not have a clean game. While it is preseason, and the results do not necessarily matter, win or lose, the Nuggets are looking to be fully prepared for the regular season. On Monday, they did not look prepared.
Denver put together a fine performance on Monday to seal their first win of the preseason. Christian Braun led the team with 19 points while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dropped 17 apiece, but nothing the Nuggets did was too impressive.
Of course, this is just their second preseason game, and they are more focused on getting adjusted to their new roster. However, the Nuggets committed 31 turnovers as a team.
Nuggets' biggest concern
The Nuggets committed 20 more turnovers than the Raptors, and in a regular season game, that likely would have caused them to lose. Luckily for the Nuggets, they can afford to be a little sloppy in the preseason, but they still want to clean up those mistakes before the results start to matter.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with six turnovers in just 21 minutes, while Christian Braun, Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, and Julian Strawther each had at least three, despite nobody playing over 22 minutes.
In comparison, only two Raptors players had two or more turnovers. This combination of turning the ball over too many times and not forcing enough turnovers on the other end will typically result in a loss. After the game, star point guard Jamal Murray addressed their turnover problems.
"Throughout the first quarter, I had a chance to read the defense with those quick pick-and-rolls and stuff like that, but at the same time, we want to limit turnovers," Murray said. "I think I had a couple turnovers tonight, I think most of the team had — damn, [Jokic] had six — but most of the team had turnovers. We had a lot."
Of course, Murray and the Nuggets can use this experience to learn how to play cleaner and more turnover-free.
"That's the one thing, with the pressure, we don't want to play too fast," Murray continued. "We want to stay in control. You want everybody to know their spots and not be out of position to get back defensively on turnovers."
The Nuggets have three preseason games left to clean things up before the real thing starts on October 23, but with all the talent on their roster, there is minimal reason to be concerned heading into the new season.