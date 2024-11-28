Jamal Murray Gets Honest on Denver Nuggets' Major Flaw
While the Denver Nuggets may have won their latest game against the Utah Jazz, the team isn't where they want to be with a 10-7 record.
Many expected the Nuggets to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference like the Thunder are, but they're currently the 7th seed. The biggest reason for that has been the team's inability to defend consistently, something that Jamal Murray is very aware of.
“Watch any game that I’ve played, and I’ve pressed my whole life. So I think that starts there,” Murray said. “Talking. Being more physical from the start of the possession. Not (letting) them get to their spots easy or set their screens where they want to set it. Stuff like that. So I think as a group, not just one or two guys, but getting everybody to do that (is important). And we were doing a good job of talking — I’m talking about this game. We’ve been doing a terrible job. But we did a better job today, of switching and talking, and even if there is a mistake or a blow-by, having help behind it.”
It's still way too early to write off the Denver Nuggets in any capacity. The team is only 3.5. games behind the Thunder for the first seed and 1.5 games behind the Warriors for the third seed. All it takes is one solid winning streak, and the Nuggets will be back in the upper echelon of teams.
