Jamal Murray Makes Honest Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic Statement
The Denver Nuggets signed nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook this offseason. Adding Westbrook gives the Nuggets two league MVPs, as superstar center Nikola Jokic has won the award three of the last four seasons.
Westbrook won MVP in 2017 when he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. This was the year after Kevin Durant left to join the Golden State Warriors in free agency, but Westbrook was sill able to lead Oklahoma City to the playoffs.
For many of Westbrook’s new teammates, they grew up watching the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Speaking with reporters at a recent Nuggets practice, point guard Jamal Murray made an honest statement on what it is like being teammates with Westbrook and Jokic.
“I grew up watching him,” Murray said of Westbrook. “We all did, really. So it’s cool to see him up close in person… Growing up with [Jokic], playing with him, it’s kinda like we just have our own feel… and we kinda look at each other like that… To look at Russ it’s like, ‘Oh damn, that’s Russ.’ So every time he's in the gym, he lifts not just me, but everybody's spirit and awareness."
As Murray noted, both Westbrook and Jokic are legends who will be in the Hall of Fame, but it is a different feel since Murray and Jokic grew up together as NBA players.
It will be fun to watch Westbrook and Jokic on the floor together.
