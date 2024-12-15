Jamal Murray Makes Honest Statement on Russell Westbrook
The Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers on Friday night, picking up their first win in the season series that will conclude on January 8. Welcoming starting point guard Jamal Murray back from a two-game injury absence, the Nuggets moved nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook back to the bench.
Westbrook has appeared in all 23 games this season, starting five of them. Denver has gone 4-1 in Westbrook’s five starts, all of which have come in Murray’s absence. Averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting as a starter this season, Westbrook has done well in that role.
Following Friday’s game, Murray was asked about Westbrook’s ability to fill in for him as a starter.
“Playing with pace,” Murray said of Westbrook. “He’s super fast still. Super aggressive getting to the rim, it’s something you have to honor and respect in that regard. He’s finding guys. Not just [Nikola Jokic], he’s finding everybody. His pace is great, it’s amazing. He’s been doing it for years.”
Murray played well in his return to the lineup, tallying 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 32 minutes of action. While it has been an up and down season for Murray, the Nuggets know they need him at his best if they want to be a true contender in the Western Conference.
Denver's next game is Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
