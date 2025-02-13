Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray made league history against the Portland Trail Blazers

Logan Struck

Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

By defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets head into the All-Star break on an eight-game win streak. The Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers 132-121 on Wednesday, taking them down for the second time in three days.

The Nuggets were led by superstar center Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray. Jokic dropped 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, but Murray had a historic night. The 27-year-old point guard dropped 55 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals on 20-36 shooting from the field and 7-15 from beyond the arc.

Murray becomes the first player in NBA history to post 55+ points, 4+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ steals with 7+ made three-pointers, two turnovers or less, and 55% or better shooting from the field, per Stathead.

Murray set a new career-high with 55 points, leading the Nuggets with a huge performance as they head into the All-Star break on a high note. Murray has not been as elite of a scorer this season as Wednesday would suggest, as this was just his second game scoring 40+ and his seventh scoring 30+.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27)
Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) guards and center Donovan Clingan (23) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Murray has always been an incredible number-two option for Jokic, and when he gets hot as he did on Wednesday, he is virtually unstoppable. Murray has put together some of the league's best playoff performances, but seeing a game like this from him in the regular season is exactly what the Nuggets needed.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News