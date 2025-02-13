Jamal Murray Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Trail Blazers
By defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets head into the All-Star break on an eight-game win streak. The Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers 132-121 on Wednesday, taking them down for the second time in three days.
The Nuggets were led by superstar center Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray. Jokic dropped 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, but Murray had a historic night. The 27-year-old point guard dropped 55 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals on 20-36 shooting from the field and 7-15 from beyond the arc.
Murray becomes the first player in NBA history to post 55+ points, 4+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ steals with 7+ made three-pointers, two turnovers or less, and 55% or better shooting from the field, per Stathead.
Murray set a new career-high with 55 points, leading the Nuggets with a huge performance as they head into the All-Star break on a high note. Murray has not been as elite of a scorer this season as Wednesday would suggest, as this was just his second game scoring 40+ and his seventh scoring 30+.
Murray has always been an incredible number-two option for Jokic, and when he gets hot as he did on Wednesday, he is virtually unstoppable. Murray has put together some of the league's best playoff performances, but seeing a game like this from him in the regular season is exactly what the Nuggets needed.
