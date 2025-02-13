Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray Makes Nuggets History vs Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray makes franchise history against the Portland Trail Blazers

Logan Struck

Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the league's most dominating players, winning three MVPs in the last four seasons, but some of his supporting cast has been elite. The Denver Nuggets are riding a seven-game win streak, and while Jokic has been incredible, his teammates have stepped up in major ways.

The Nuggets are dealing with some significant injuries for Wednesday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon all sidelined, but star point guard Jamal Murray took matters into his own hands.

The Nuggets took a 75-56 lead over the Trail Blazers at halftime. Murray led the way with 30 points and three assists on 10-15 shooting from the field and 6-10 from deep. The 27-year-old point guard becomes the first player in Nuggets history to finish a first half with 30+ points, 6+ three-pointers, and 3+ assists, per Stathead.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27)
Feb 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are in prime position to win their eighth consecutive game heading into the All-Star break, mainly thanks to Murray's absurd performance.

Murray entered Wednesday's contest averaging 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, and continues to make his mark as the top playmaker in Denver not named Nikola Jokic. Murray always steps up in the playoffs when it matters, but showed out in a random regular-season game to make history on Wednesday night.

Published
Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

