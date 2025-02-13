Jamal Murray Makes Nuggets History vs Trail Blazers
Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the league's most dominating players, winning three MVPs in the last four seasons, but some of his supporting cast has been elite. The Denver Nuggets are riding a seven-game win streak, and while Jokic has been incredible, his teammates have stepped up in major ways.
The Nuggets are dealing with some significant injuries for Wednesday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon all sidelined, but star point guard Jamal Murray took matters into his own hands.
The Nuggets took a 75-56 lead over the Trail Blazers at halftime. Murray led the way with 30 points and three assists on 10-15 shooting from the field and 6-10 from deep. The 27-year-old point guard becomes the first player in Nuggets history to finish a first half with 30+ points, 6+ three-pointers, and 3+ assists, per Stathead.
The Nuggets are in prime position to win their eighth consecutive game heading into the All-Star break, mainly thanks to Murray's absurd performance.
Murray entered Wednesday's contest averaging 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, and continues to make his mark as the top playmaker in Denver not named Nikola Jokic. Murray always steps up in the playoffs when it matters, but showed out in a random regular-season game to make history on Wednesday night.
