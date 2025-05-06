Jamal Murray Reacts to Laker Legend's Controversial Statement
The Denver Nuggets came away with a huge 121-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to steal Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on the road. Off of an Aaron Gordon game-winner and a 42-point, 22-rebound performance from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets shocked everyone to mount a late-game comeback.
It's important to note that the Nuggets did so without much efficiency from point guard Jamal Murray. The former champion put up 21 points, but did so on 6-of-16 shooting, having a tough time on offense.
After the game, NBA on TNT analyst and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal asked Murray about his shooting struggles and what he makes of his performance. O'Neal noted that Denver will need the Canadian guard to step up and play at a higher level in order to capture another championship.
Following the broadcast, Murray was asked about O'Neal's 'challenge' for him to play better. The 28-year-old acknowledged that he had to be better in high-stakes games like these.
"Shit. I want me to do it as well," Murray said. "I don't need Shaq to say it."
Murray backed up his 21 points with six rebounds, six assists, and a steal. He was the third-leading scorer on his team, behind Jokic and Gordon.
Up 1-0, the Nuggets have momentum heading into Game 2 on Wednesday. The series will then head back to Denver, where they can make even more of a statement with home-court advantage against the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and a team with the best record in the NBA.
