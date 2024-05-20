Jamal Murray Reveals Honest Reason for Game 7 loss to Timberwolves
After leading by as many as 20 points, the Denver Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-90 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, ending their season. It was a tough loss to accept for Denver, after they fought so hard to erase an 0-2 deficit, but the defending champions will now go home as the Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Nuggets star Jamal Murray simply identified missed shots as the biggest reason why Denver lost this game.
"I just think I could've been better," Murray said. "Obviously today, we generated great looks, but we all shot below 50%. Every single one of us. So, it was tough when you get the looks you wanted and you don't make them, then they go down and they score. It's just like, what more can you ask for? So, I was below 50%, Mike [Michael Porter Jr.] was below 50%, Kenny [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope], [Nikola] Jokic. I mean, I feel like we got the shots we wanted and the opportunities were there. Our defense was there. I just think that run, the run that they had somewhere in the second half, we couldn't recover from that one."
The Nuggets will undoubtedly be a force again next season, but they certainly have some strong competition in the Western Conference.
