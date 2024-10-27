Jamal Murray's Honest Admission After Denver Nuggets Fall to 0-2
The Denver Nuggets have started both the NBA regular season and preseason with some major struggles on the court. At first many hoped those struggles were just preseason issues, but after starting the regular season 0-2, it's clear that it's more than that.
After the Nuggets collapsed against a Kawhi-less LA Clippers, Jamal Murray opened up on the team starting the season 0-2. In Murray's eyes, most of the Nuggets' issues are more just from not paying attention to the details.
"I think it’s just the detail stuff. I think it was halftime and Harden had like 12 assists or something, I just looked up," Murray said. "[Ivica] Zubac was just being a presence down there. They were splitting our defense a little bit up. So, I’m not going to overthink it, it’s basketball. Like you said, we came up short today. Like I said, just little things, be more detailed, be more physical."
One tidbit that Murray added in his postgame press conference that felt a little alarming was his mention of chemistry. Murray mentioned that he was unsure of how to finish a fastbreak because he didn't have enough chemistry with his roster. A statement that feels somewhat confusing since the Nuggets have kept many of the same players year-by-year.
"A lot of it is coming from chemistry. I was running the break today and I didn’t know if I should go for two or for three just because we were talking about some stuff in the locker room," Murray said. "So, once we clear those things up, limit the turnovers, stop beating ourselves, we’ll be fine."
While Nuggets fans may feel incredibly alarmed at the 0-2 start, Jamal Murray believes that the team will be fine. It's a great sign that the players are talking about it in the locker room and actively trying to improve.
