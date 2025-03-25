Jamal Murray's Honest Statement After Disappointing Nuggets-Bulls Game
The Denver Nuggets have done it again.
In another game playing without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets fell flat. The Chicago Bulls took down the Nuggets in Denver on Monday night 129-119 behind a 37-point explosion from Coby White, as the Nuggets have now lost three of their last four games and six of their last ten.
Jokic has missed Denver's last four games with an ankle impingement, and the Nuggets are just 1-3 in that span. While the Nuggets' priority is getting Jokic back to 100 percent before the playoffs, their on-court product is desperate to have him back as soon as possible.
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray did what he could without Jokic, dropping 28 points and 7 assists on 11-22 shooting from the field and 4-9 from deep in a losing effort.
Following Monday's game, Murray got honest about the tough loss but stayed optimistic about his team.
"I just think for the playoffs coming up, we need to be a little bit better," Murray said. "I think that will take care of some of the mistakes or breakdowns that we are having. But we're playing hard. Guys are coming in and playing hard."
With just nine games left in the regular season, the Nuggets are running out of time to clean up some of their issues before the playoffs. While Jokic's health is important, getting him back on the court sooner rather than later would help the team find a rhythm before the postseason.
The Nuggets move on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in their next outing on Wednesday.