Jamal Murray's Honest Statement After Nuggets-Rockets
The Denver Nuggets headed to Houston on Sunday to face a Rockets team that was entering red-hot with nine wins in their last 10 games. Already factoring in a red-hot Rockets team at home, the Nuggets were also set to play without their superstar Nikola Jokic due to an injury that has lasted four games now. However, the Nuggets didn't back down.
Denver left Houston Sunday night with a 116-111 win over the Rockets, with six players scoring in double-figures. Needing a strong game from him, guard Jamal Murray delivered with a 39-point performance in the win. After the game, he kept it honest with his comments on the tough road win.
"It can't be pretty every time...," Murray said. "We have guys out, we gotta come play hard...It was a great team win, everybody did their job, everyone's in a great mindset...We really wanted to get this win and we know that playoffs coming up, we gotta create good habits."
It was a major win for the Nuggets in terms of potential playoff seeding, as they now trail the Rockets by just one game for the second seed in the Western Conference. With Denver historically having a strong home court, it would be a major difference for the team to secure that advantage through the first two rounds.
Following Sunday's win, the Nuggets will pivot their attention to Monday night when they travel back home to face the Chicago Bulls.
