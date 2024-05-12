Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4

The Nuggets have released their injury report for Game 4

Joey Linn

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against
May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are looking to even their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night when they play Game 4. The Nuggets blew out the Timberwolves in Game 3 to finally get on the board in this series, and will now look to send this series back to Denver tied at 2-2. 

The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and star guard Jamal Murray is again being listed as questionable with a left calf strain. Murray has been playing through this calf injury, and will likely do so again in this game, but he is on the official injury report. 

There was a lot of controversy surrounding Murray entering Game 3, as many felt he should have been suspended for his actions in Game 2. Throwing multiple objects onto the court, Murray was fined $100,000 by the NBA, but was not suspended. The Nuggets ultimately won Game 3 in convincing fashion, and will look to do the same in Game 4.

This game will be a huge test for the Timberwolves, as they look to respond from a bad loss in Game 3. The difference between a 3-1 series and a tied 2-2 series is massive, which is something both teams understand. Needless to say, this is a huge Game 4 in Minnesota on Sunday night.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.