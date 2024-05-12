Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4
The Denver Nuggets are looking to even their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night when they play Game 4. The Nuggets blew out the Timberwolves in Game 3 to finally get on the board in this series, and will now look to send this series back to Denver tied at 2-2.
The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and star guard Jamal Murray is again being listed as questionable with a left calf strain. Murray has been playing through this calf injury, and will likely do so again in this game, but he is on the official injury report.
There was a lot of controversy surrounding Murray entering Game 3, as many felt he should have been suspended for his actions in Game 2. Throwing multiple objects onto the court, Murray was fined $100,000 by the NBA, but was not suspended. The Nuggets ultimately won Game 3 in convincing fashion, and will look to do the same in Game 4.
This game will be a huge test for the Timberwolves, as they look to respond from a bad loss in Game 3. The difference between a 3-1 series and a tied 2-2 series is massive, which is something both teams understand. Needless to say, this is a huge Game 4 in Minnesota on Sunday night.
