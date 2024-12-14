Jamal Murray's Statement After Nuggets Snap Losing Streak to Clippers
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been practically unstoppable this season, but the team has been hanging around the bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture because of their weakened supporting cast. Jokic is averaging 31.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, as opponents desperately wait for him to have an off night.
Well, the LA Clippers' wish came true in Friday's matchup in Denver, as Jokic dropped a disappointing 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 turnovers. Despite Jokic's off night, the Nuggets escaped with a win, breaking a dreadful four-game losing streak against the Clippers.
The Clippers have already beaten the Nuggets twice this season, one game where Jokic dropped 41 points and another where he had a dominant triple-double. Nobody expected the Nuggets to finally beat LA when Jokic did not dominate.
Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray led the team in scoring, dropping 20 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Murray revealed what the Nuggets did right in Friday's win, despite Jokic's disappointing performance.
"I mean everybody just wanted to give energy and effort, you know, we lost to them twice," Murray said. "So, we just wanted to not have a slow start. We were able to come out both first quarter and third just really aggressive and gain a lead, not be down. So, I think that was a good collective effort by us to get some stops early on."
The Nuggets are just 13-10 on the season, despite Jokic having one of the best statistical seasons in NBA history. For Denver to truly succeed, they need to figure out how to dominate opponents regardless of how Jokic is playing, which is what they showed in Friday's win.
